Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc., (TSXV: CMI) (OTCQB: CYSNF) a leading global provider of commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, announced today that, pursuant to the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange, it has granted options to purchase 40,000 common shares of C-COM to an officer of C-COM. The stock options were granted pursuant to the terms of C-COM's stock option plan and are exercisable at $0.78 per share, being the closing price for the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on November 26, 2026. These grants form part of the overall annual remuneration package. Stock option grants are subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and a leading global designer, developer, and manufacturer of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 11,000 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil and Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in the final stages of satellite testing and manufacturing of a Ka-band, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna. The Company developed this multi-orbit antenna to provide low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals across LEO, MEO and GEO satellite constellations. C-COM believes this technology has the potential to significantly expand its addressable markets across land mobility, maritime and airborne communications.

C-COM is developing an 8-channel Ka-band Analog Beamforming Integrated Circuit (BFIC), which is now in the manufacturing phase. These proprietary BFICs are intended to serve as a core building block of C-COM's next-generation antenna technology and will be integrated across the Company's entire Electronically Steerable Array (ESA) antenna product line. This integration is expected to significantly reduce manufacturing costs while enhancing antenna performance, giving C-COM an important competitive advantage in the evolving ESA market.

For additional information please visit www.c-comsat.com

iNetVu is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTC Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF).

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