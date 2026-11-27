Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - Frontier Nuclear and Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ: FNUC) ("Frontier"), a nuclear fuel cycle company, announces that on November 25, 2026, it received a written notification letter (the "Notification Letter") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), notifying Frontier that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), as the minimum bid price of Frontier's common shares ("Shares") has been below US $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days.

The Notification Letter is only a notification of deficiency and not a notice of delisting. As such, the Notification Letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of Frontier's Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "FNUC."

Nasdaq Listing Rules

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires securities listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of Frontier's Shares for the 30 consecutive business days from October 14, 2026 to November 24, 2026, Frontier has not met the minimum bid price requirement.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), Frontier has a period of 180 calendar days, or until May 24, 2027 in which to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Frontier's Shares must meet or exceed US $1.00 for at least ten consecutive business days during this 180-calendar day period. In the event Frontier does not regain compliance by May 24, 2027, Frontier may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day grace period if it meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares (US $1 million) and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price and provides written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. If it appears to Nasdaq that Frontier will not be able to cure the deficiency, or if Frontier is not otherwise eligible for additional time to regain compliance, Frontier's Shares will be subject to delisting by Nasdaq. Frontier may still appeal Nasdaq's determination to delist its Shares, and during any appeal process, Frontier's Shares would continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Frontier is issuing this press release pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b). Nasdaq advised Frontier that it will be added to Nasdaq's public list of non-compliant companies beginning five business days after the date of the notice. Nasdaq will also distribute a non-compliance indicator through its market data network and make it available to third-party market data providers.

Frontier's management intends to actively monitor the bid price for its Shares and will consider all available options to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.

Frontier's business operations are not affected by the receipt of the Notification Letter.

About Frontier Nuclear and Minerals Inc.

Frontier Nuclear and Minerals Inc. is focused on building a U.S.-based nuclear fuel cycle platform through uranium exploration and development assets, together with targeted investments in Ubaryon Pty. Ltd., a private Australian company developing next generation enrichment technology, and Kadmos Energy Services LLC, a private U.S. company developing small modular light water reactors. Frontier continues to evaluate opportunities in the nuclear fuel cycle that align with its long-term strategic objectives.

For more information, visit: www.frontiernuclear.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the "safe harbor" provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements with regard to Frontier Nuclear and Minerals Inc. References to third-party statements, including industry estimates of future uranium demand and statements made by government agencies, are included for context and are not adopted by Frontier Nuclear and Minerals Inc. as projections of its own results. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Frontier Nuclear and Minerals Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Some of these risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our registration statements and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Frontier Nuclear and Minerals Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/326189