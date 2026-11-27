Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - Adyton Resources Corporation (TSXV: ADY) (OTCQB: ADYRF) (FSE: 701) ("Adyton" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Fiscal discipline and strong quarter-end cash position:

The Company maintained a disciplined approach to capital allocation throughout the year, ensuring efficient deployment of funds across exploration programs. As a result, the Company ended the period with a combined cash and cash equivalents and other financial assets (Term Deposits) of $11.2 million at September 30, 2026, providing a strong foundation for planned activities in the upcoming period.

Mining lease granted for Fergusson Wapolu project:

On November 17, 2026, the Company received formal notification that the Mineral Resources Authority in Papua New Guinea granted Mining Lease ML 1390 ("ML") and Lease for Mining Purposes LMP ("LMP") 152 to Fergusson Wapolu Limited in respect of the Wapolu Gold Project on Fergusson Island.



ML 1390 covers an area of approximately 845.54 hectares and has a term of 20 years, while LMP 152 covers approximately 95.40 hectares and has a term of five years. Both tenements are effective November 12, 2026.



The granting of these tenements represents a major regulatory milestone in the Company's strategy to advance the Wapolu Gold Project toward commercial production. The Mining Lease provides the principal mineral tenure required for mining activities, while the Lease for Mining Purposes supports associated mining infrastructure and development activities, subject to applicable conditions and regulatory requirements.



The Company is progressing the administrative requirements associated with the grants and will continue to advance processing plant commissioning, mine development planning and other operational preparations.



Although the grants represent a significant step toward the recommencement of mining operations at Wapolu, the timing of commercial production remains subject to the satisfaction of applicable regulatory conditions, completion of commissioning and other operational requirements.

Adyton commences trading on the Papua New Guinea Stock Exchange:

The Company commenced trading on the Papua New Guinea Stock Exchange, under the symbol "ADY", complementing its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and providing Papua New Guinean investors with a direct domestic market through which to gain exposure to the Company and its portfolio of gold and copper-gold projects in Papua New Guinea.

Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Fergusson Gameta Project:

As indicated in the previous quarter, the Company reported an updated NI 43 101 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its Gameta Gold Project ("Gameta") on Fergusson Island, Papua New Guinea (PNG).



The updated Gameta MRE incorporates approximately 4,000 metres of infill drilling completed in 2025 and comprises an indicated mineral resource of 8.94 million tonnes grading 1.41g/t Au containing 404,000 ounces of gold and an inferred mineral resource of 6.52 million tonnes grading 0.99g/t Au containing 207,000 ounces of gold. The estimate was prepared by Mining One under the authorship of Louis Cohalan (MAIG), an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101.





As indicated in the previous quarter, the Company reported an updated NI 43 101 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its Gameta Gold Project ("Gameta") on Fergusson Island, Papua New Guinea (PNG). The updated Gameta MRE incorporates approximately 4,000 metres of infill drilling completed in 2025 and comprises an indicated mineral resource of 8.94 million tonnes grading 1.41g/t Au containing 404,000 ounces of gold and an inferred mineral resource of 6.52 million tonnes grading 0.99g/t Au containing 207,000 ounces of gold. The estimate was prepared by Mining One under the authorship of Louis Cohalan (MAIG), an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101. Fergusson Island Mineral Resource Estimate

The updated Gameta and Wapolu Gold Project ("Wapolu") Mineral Resource Estimates are highlighted in Table 1. The drill programs at both Wapolu and Gameta were designed to test depth and strike extensions (with resources open at depth and along strike) but also importantly to increase resource confidence to enable progress to establish reserve estimates and Mining License (ML) applications.

Table 1: Fergusson Island Mineral Resource Estimates at 0.4g/t gold cut-off

Project Indicated Inferred Au Tonnes Au Au Tonnes Au (g/t) (million) (koz) (g/t) (million) (koz) Gameta exploration licence 1.41 8.94 404 0.99 6.52 207 Wapolu exploration licence 0.92 1.25 37 0.89 14.72 419 Fergusson Island Gold Project 1.35 10.19 441 0.92 21.24 626

(see "About Adyton Resources Corporation" for technical report references)

Continued Drilling on Feni Island

Continued advancement of drilling activities at Feni Island through the quarter ending September 30, 2026 despite continued challenging wind conditions impacting coastal sea transport.

Strong community support across all projects:

The Company continued to foster positive relationships with local communities and stakeholders across both Feni Island and Fergusson projects. Ongoing engagement initiatives and responsible operating practices have contributed to strong community support, which remains critical to the successful advancement of exploration activities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring to expand its identified gold Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources and expand on its recent significant copper drill intercepts on the 100% owned Feni Island project. Through its joint venture with EVIH, the Company is also advancing the restart of the historic Wapolu gold mine and the development of the Gameta gold project on Fergusson Island, Milne Bay Province. The Company's mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire on easy to access island locations which hosts several globally significant copper and gold deposits including the Lihir gold mine and Panguna copper/gold mine on Bougainville Island, both neighboring projects to the Company's Feni Island project.

Adyton has a total Mineral Resource Estimate inventory within its PNG portfolio of projects comprising indicated resources of 441,000 ounces gold and inferred resources of 2,086,000 ounces gold (on a 100% project basis; Feni reported at a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off and Fergusson Island at a 0.4 g/t Au cut-off).

The Feni Island Project currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, which has outlined an initial inferred mineral resource of 60.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.75 g/t Au, for contained gold of 1,460,000 ounces, assuming a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au. See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland Province, Papua New Guinea prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

The Fergusson Island Projects currently have a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, which outlined an indicated mineral resource of 10.19 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.35 g/t Au for contained gold of 441,000 ounces and an inferred mineral resource of 21.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.92 g/t Au for contained gold of 626,000 ounces, both inferred and indicated resources used a 0.4g/t Au cut-off grade.

See the technical report dated 5 August 2026 (effective date 12 July 2026), entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Gameta Au Project, Fergusson Island, PNG" prepared for Adyton Resources by Louis Cohalan (MAIG), an independent mining consultant and "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101. This report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

See the technical report dated January 7, 2026, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Wapolu Gold Project" prepared for Adyton Resources by Louis Cohalan (MAIG), an independent mining consultant and "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com.

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Forward-looking statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations that are subject to several assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Adyton. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's planned exploration, drilling and other work programs, including their scope, timing and expected results; the interpretation of exploration and drilling results; the estimation, upgrade or expansion of mineral resources; the preparation, timing and results of technical studies; the receipt and timing of permits, licences and other approvals; the recommencement of mining and processing operations at Wapolu, including the timing thereof and planned production rates; the development of the Gameta project; the funding and development of the Fergusson Island projects with the Company's joint venture partner; and the Company's plans, objectives and strategies for its Feni Island and Fergusson Island projects. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses, and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the projects in a timely manner; the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development; construction and continued operation of the Fergusson Island Project and the Feni Island Project; the ability to carry out exploration, drilling, development and mining activities as planned; and Adyton's ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws, Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect Adyton's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Adyton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by Adyton. Among the key risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are the following: the results of exploration and drilling programs; the uncertainty inherent in mineral resource estimates; The planned recommencement of production at Wapolu is based on the Companies internal assessments of economic and technical viability and does not include mineral reserves. As a result, there may be increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that production will begin as anticipated or at all, or that anticipated production costs or volumes will be achieved; reliance on joint venture partners; changes in general macroeconomic conditions; reliance on key personnel; reliance on drilling; changes in securities markets; changes in the price of gold or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); discrepancies between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and changes in the costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Adyton Resources Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

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