Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - Gossan Resources Limited (TSXV: GSS) (FSE: GSR) (XETRA: GSR) ("Gossan" or the "Company") today closed its non-brokered private placement announced on October 13, 2026. Gossan issued 18,339,285 units at $0.035 per unit for gross proceeds of $641,875.03, an increase from the $624,600 announced on November 23, 2026 (the "Offering"). All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one additional common share for $0.05 until November 27, 2029. The common shares and warrants issued under the Offering, and any common shares issued on exercise of the warrants, are subject to resale restrictions until March 28, 2027. Following closing, Gossan has 85,798,756 common shares outstanding. The Offering remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Gossan intends to use the proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes and to maintain its existing mineral claims.

Kevin Norberg, Interim Chief Executive Officer and a director of Gossan, subscribed through a company he controls for 4,150,000 units for $145,250. Hamid Mumin, a director, subscribed for 200,000 units for $7,000. Together, the two directors purchased 4,350,000 units for $152,250 on the same terms as the other subscribers. These subscriptions constitute related party transactions under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Gossan relied on the exemptions from formal valuation and minority approval in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) respectively because when the subscriptions were agreed to neither the fair market value of the subject matter of the transactions nor the fair market value of the consideration, insofar as the transactions involved interested parties, exceeded 25% of Gossan's market capitalization, calculated in accordance with MI 61-101.

The common shares issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and may not be traded before March 28, 2027, except as permitted under those laws and policies.

The securities have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or sale would be unlawful.

About Gossan Resources

Gossan Resources Limited holds mineral exploration and development properties in Manitoba, northwestern Ontario and Newfoundland. Gossan focuses on advancing its properties and pursuing sales, joint ventures or co-development opportunities for its portfolio. Its properties are prospective for gold, base metals, vanadium, titanium, tantalum, lithium and chromium. Gossan also holds a high-purity, magnesium-rich dolomite deposit and advance and production royalty interests in a high-purity silica sand deposit.

For further information, please visit www.gossan.ca.

Tel: (204) 943-1990

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information regarding the intended use of proceeds and final Exchange acceptance. These statements assume that Gossan's working capital needs and claim maintenance costs will be consistent with current estimates and that the conditions to final acceptance will be satisfied. Actual expenditures may differ if operating needs or costs change, and final acceptance may be delayed or withheld. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Gossan undertakes no obligation to update it except as required by law.

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