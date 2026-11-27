

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) may be exploring ceramic components for its 20th-anniversary iPhone, expected to launch in 2027, according to recent leaks. The reports suggest the company could be considering a limited-edition model featuring ceramic elements, although the details remain unclear.



Leaker Fixed Focus Digital says it has seen ceramic components for next year's flagship iPhone, while another source notes that production capacity may be limited. The project could advance to mass production if it passes engineering validation, though it's unclear whether ceramic will be used for the rear panel, main enclosure, or smaller exterior parts.



Some speculation may stem from confusion with Apple's existing Ceramic Shield technology. The 2027 anniversary models are also expected to feature a major glass-focused redesign and a quad-curved display. Apple has not confirmed these reports or its plans for the device.



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