

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Dollar value moved higher on Friday as the increasing bets on a quarter-point rate hike in the U.S. in December overshadowed the easing of crude oil supply concerns as U.S. persists in diplomatic route for solving the U.S.-Iran crisis.



Today, the U.S. Dollar Index DXY, which measures the Greenback against a basket of other major currencies, was last seen trading at 104.05, up by 0.39 (or 0.38%).



While against the Euro, the USD was trading at 1.093, up by 0.34%, against the GBP, the USD was trading at 1.309, up by 0.08%.



Against the USD, the Japanese Yen was trading at 159.578, down by 0.23%, the Swiss Franc was trading at 0.836, down by 0.21%; and the Canadian Dollar was trading at 1.425, down by 0.01%.



Against one unit of Australian Dollar, the USD was trading at 0.665, down by 0.20%.



On Wednesday, data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed that on a month-on-month basis, the U.S. core Personal Consumption Expenditures price index increased 0.30% in October, matching market expectations. On a year-on-year basis, the core PCE index increased 3.30% in October, up from 3.10% in September and slightly above market expectations of 3.20%.



Similarly, the PCE price index increased 0.30% month-over-month in October 2026, following a 0.50% rise in September, and in line with market expectations. On a year-on-year basis, the PCE inflation accelerated to 3.80% in October from 3.70% in August, in line with market expectations.



The U.S. economy expanded an annualized 4.30% in the third quarter of 2026, much higher than 3.40% reported in the advance estimate, and marking the fastest growth rate in three years, reflecting upward revisions to investment and consumer spending.



The mixed data has increased expectations of a rate hike in the U.S.



Recently, Vice Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve Philip Jefferson, and the Governors of the Federal Reserve Board Michael Barr, Lisa Cook, and Christopher Waller sounded hawkishly and signaled the need for a rate hike to contain inflation.



According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, currently investors are betting on a 98.90% chance of a 25-basis-point interest rate hike at the upcoming two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve on December 8-9 while the odds on the rates being held at the current level (i.e., 3.75% to 4.00%) stand at a slim 1.10%.



Today, the U.S. Census Bureau data showed that the U.S. goods trade deficit widened sharply to $149.50 billion in October, up from a revised $135.10 billion in September, according to preliminary data.



Yesterday in his Thanksgiving address at his residence in Florida, U.S. President Donald Trump remarked that victory in the war with Iran would be achieved whenever he wants it.



Trump stated that he wanted to give another chance for Iran to act smart but he sounded skeptical if the present Iranian regime would utilize the offer.



Trump wanted Iran to use this opportunity to decide wisely and save a lot of lives.



Re-asserting again that Iran can never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon, Trump warned that Iranian missiles can reach up to Europe.



Trump threatened that if no deal is reached with Iran, further U.S. attacks on Iran could even target the strategic Pickaxe Mountain where Iran is suspected of piling up enriched nuclear materials.



As of now, escalation tensions are subdued as markets are pinning on the commitment made by Trump last week that he preferred to wait until January 1 before taking any action on Iran.



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