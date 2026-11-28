Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - GRAFTA Nanotech Corp. (TSXV: GFTA) ("GRAFTA" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

The financial statements and MD&A are available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Corporate Update

"The successful transition to a publicly traded company represents an important milestone for GRAFTA, and I would like to recognize the tremendous effort and commitment of our team in achieving this," said Mark Bentsen, Chief Executive Officer of GRAFTA Nanotech. "Our focus remains firmly on executing our commercial strategy, expanding our market presence and advancing opportunities to drive the adoption of GRAFTA's water treatment technology."

GRAFTA also announces a change of its independent auditor. At the Company's request, De Visser Gray LLP (the "Former Auditor") resigned as auditor effective November 18, 2026. The Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors have appointed MNP LLP as successor auditor (the "Successor Auditor"), effective November 18, 2026, to serve until the close of the Company's next annual general meeting.

The Company has delivered a Notice of Change of Auditor (the "Notice") to the Former Auditor and Successor Auditor and received the required letters from both firms confirming their agreement with the information contained in the Notice.

The Notice and accompanying letters have been reviewed and approved by the Company's Board of Directors and are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

There were no disagreements or unresolved issues between the Company and the Former Auditor regarding audit scope or procedures, accounting principles or policies, or financial statement disclosure. In the Company's opinion, there were no reportable events, as defined under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The Former Auditor did not issue a modified audit opinion on the Company's financial statements for the fiscal years ended July 31, 2025 and July 31, 2026.

About GRAFTA Nanotech Corp.

GRAFTA Nanotech Corp. is a Canadian water treatment technology company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of advanced graphene-based media engineered to remove contaminants from water. The Company's proprietary technology is designed to address a broad range of water treatment challenges across industrial wastewater, mining, groundwater remediation, and water reuse applications.

For more information, visit www.grafta.tech.

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