Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - GRAFTA Nanotech Corp. (TSXV: GFTA) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted (the "Option Grant") an aggregate of 2,900,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain of its directors, officers, employees and consultants (the "Optionees") pursuant to the Company's stock option plan (the "Plan"). The Options are each exercisable into one common share of the Company (each, an "Optioned Share") at an exercise price of $0.22 per Optioned Share. The Options are exercisable for five years from the date of grant and vest as to one-third immediately upon grant, one-third on the first anniversary of the date of grant, and one-third on the second anniversary of the date of grant. The Options shall be subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Of the Options granted above, 2,250,000 Options were granted to directors and officers of the Company.

The Company relied on section 5.5(b) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 as the exemption from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 in respect of the Option Grant to the directors and officers of the Company, as the common shares of the Company are not listed on a specified market (and the common shares are only listed on the TSXV). The Company relied on section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 as the exemption from the minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 in respect of the Option Grant to the directors and officers of the Company as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the Option Grant to the directors or officers of the Company exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About GRAFTA Nanotech Corp.

GRAFTA Nanotech Corp. (TSXV: GFTA) is a Canadian clean technology company focused on advanced water treatment and environmental remediation. Through its proprietary graphene-based adsorption media, GRAFTA provides solutions for the removal of contaminants from industrial wastewater, groundwater and process water. GRAFTA's technology is designed for applications across mining, oil and gas, industrial manufacturing and environmental remediation. Its treatment media can be deployed within existing treatment infrastructure, modular treatment systems and in-situ remediation applications. For more information, visit www.grafta.tech.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to the Option Grant. Forward-looking information is based on currently available information as of the date of this news release and on estimates and assumptions made by the Company, but involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including without limitation, business, economic and capital market conditions. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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