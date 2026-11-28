Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company") announced today the release of its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the first quarter of 2026, together with its Management Discussion and Analysis (the "Financial Disclosures"). The Financial Disclosures will be posted on the Company's website at www.alliedcritical.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All values in the Financial Disclosures are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of John Chou as its new Chief Financial Officer. John Chou is a senior finance executive with more than 25 years of experience in financial management, corporate finance, accounting, taxation and public-company reporting. He has held senior finance leadership positions across the natural resources, energy and consumer sectors. Mr. Chou previously served as Vice-President of Finance at Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (now Aris Mining Corporation), where he was involved in the financial management of a publicly traded gold mining company with significant operations in Colombia. Prior to that, he served as Vice-President of Finance at Frontera Energy Corp., a publicly listed South American oil and gas company, where he gained extensive experience in the financial management of an international resource business. Earlier in his career, Mr. Chou held financial and accounting positions with Deloitte, where he developed a strong foundation in financial reporting, assurance and taxation. Mr. Chou is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA), holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management.

Roy Bonnell, Chief Executive Officer of Allied Critical Metals, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome John to the Company as Chief Financial Officer. John brings a wealth of experience in public-company finance, with an impressive track record in the resource sector, including senior finance roles at Gran Colombia Gold and Frontera Energy. His experience managing financial operations, reporting and corporate finance at publicly traded resource companies will be invaluable as we advance our projects and execute on our growth strategy. We look forward to working with John as we enter this next phase of the Company's development."

The Company would also like to thank Sean Choi for his contributions and commitment during his tenure as Chief Financial Officer and wishes him every success in his future endeavours. Sean will assist with an orderly transition to ensure continuity in the Company's financial reporting and operations.

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the advancement and revitalization of its 100%-owned Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal.

The Borralha Project is one of the largest undeveloped tungsten resources globally and benefits from a favourable Environmental Impact Declaration (DIA), positioning the Project for advancement toward feasibility and development. Vila Verde represents additional exploration upside within the same strategic jurisdiction. In October 2026, the Borralha Project was selected as a Strategic Project under the European Union's Critical Raw Materials Act, the only Portuguese project and the only tungsten extraction project included in the European Commission's latest selection.

Tungsten has been designated a critical raw material by the United States and the European Union due to its strategic importance in defense, aerospace, manufacturing, automotive, electronics and energy applications. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea account for approximately 87% of global tungsten supply and reserves, highlighting the importance of secure western sources.

Further details regarding the Borralha Project are available in the Company's current preliminary economic assessment technical report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment, Borralha Tungsten Project, Parish of Salto, District of Vila Real, Portugal", dated effective April 14, 2026, which is published on the Company's website at www.alliedcritical.com and under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Please also visit our website at www.alliedcritical.com.

Also visit us at:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-critical-metals-inc/

X: https://x.com/alliedcritical/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alliedcriticalmetals/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alliedcriticalmetals/

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" ("FLI") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. FLI is identified by, among other things, words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "aims", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "potential", "target", "opportunity", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar terminology, as well as statements regarding outcomes that "will", "should" or "would" occur. Such FLI should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance thereon. In addition, reference should also be made to the risk factors listed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis and Annual Information Form dated April 24, 2026, all as filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors. Readers are urged to carefully review those risk factors, which are expressly incorporated by reference into this cautionary note. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

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