

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish defense company Saab (SAABF, SAABY, SAABb.ST) announced that it has secured a contract worth EUR 450 million from Ukraine's Ministry of Defence to supply Giraffe 1X radar systems for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



Deliveries of the radar systems are scheduled to take place during 2027.



The Giraffe 1X is a compact, high-performance 3D radar designed for rapid deployment and flexible use across different platforms. Operating in the Compact Radar Module (CRM) configuration, the system provides continuous 360-degree air surveillance.



The radar can detect, track and classify a wide range of aerial threats, including aircraft, missiles, rockets, artillery and mortar (RAM) threats, as well as drones. It updates target information every second, helping operators respond quickly even in complex and cluttered environments.



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