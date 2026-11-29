

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GE HealthCare (GEHC) announced that icometrix has submitted two new capabilities for its AI-powered icobrain MRI analysis platform to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for 510(k) clearance.



The new tools are designed to support the assessment of multiple sclerosis (MS) and brain tumors, expanding the icobrain portfolio used by radiologists and neurologists to measure brain structures and lesions.



One submission, icobrain ms, is designed to provide automated assessment of paramagnetic rim lesions (PRLs), an imaging marker recognized in the 2024 McDonald criteria as relevant to chronic active inflammation in MS. The feature uses susceptibility-weighted imaging (SWI) to assess PRLs and is intended to provide additional information within clinical reports. Centers that do not use SWI can continue using existing icobrain ms workflows without changes.



The second submission, icobrain tm, is designed to segment and quantify brain tumors, including enhancing and non-enhancing tissue as well as total tumor volume. The tool also aims to support long-term monitoring by enabling clinicians to track tumor growth and changes before and after treatment.



GEHC closed Friday's regular trading at $84.62 up $1.29 or 1.55%.



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