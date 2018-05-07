

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production declined for the second straight month in March, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Monday.



Industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent month-over-month in March, following a 0.3 percent fall in February.



Production in the chemical industry and oil refineries fell the most by 14.1 percent over the month, followed by furniture and other industries with 11.9 percent plunge.



Meanwhile, output in the mechanical engineering industry registered a sharp rise of 10.5 percent.



During the first quarter, industrial production advanced 1.3 percent compared to the preceding quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX