

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Tuesday's session with mixed results, after being stuck in a sideways pattern throughout the session. Technology stocks turned in a positive performance after the tech-heavy Nasdaq reached a new record closing high in the U.S. yesterday.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.47 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.35 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.37 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.13 percent, but the CAC of France fell 0.22 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.70 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 1.11 percent.



In Frankfurt, Vonovia rose 0.49 percent. The residential property firm has again offered to its shareholders a scrip dividend as an alternative option to the standard cash dividend.



In Paris, Societe Generale declined 1.36 percent after announcing sale of its entire stake in Self Trade Bank.



In London, Sky Plc gained 0.30 percent ahead of the government's verdict on the proposed takeover of the company by 21st Century Fox.



Royal Bank of Scotland Group tumbled 5.30 percent after the U.K. government said it would cut its holding in the bank to 62.4 percent from 70.1 percent. WPP forfeited 3 percent after Berenberg downgraded its rating on the stock to 'Sell' from 'Hold.'



Philips Electronics NV lost 0.44 percent in Amsterdam. The consumer electronics giant announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire EPD Solutions for an upfront cash consideration of 250 million euros and deferred milestone dependent payments.



Offshore engineering contractor Saipem rose 0.05 percent in Milan after an upgrade from Morgan Stanley.



China's private sector expanded at a steady pace in May amid broad-based upturn in both manufacturing and services, data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday. Nonetheless, growth remained slower than that seen at the start of 2018.



The Caixin composite output index remained unchanged at 52.3 in May, signaling a steady and moderate pace of expansion.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index also remained stable in May, at 52.9. A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Eurozone private sector expanded at the slowest pace in one-and-a-half years, as initially estimated, in May, final data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday. The composite output index dropped to 54.1 from 55.1 in April, but in line with the flash reading of 54.1. This was the lowest score since November 2016.



Eurozone retail sales logged a marginal growth in April, data from Eurostat showed Tuesday. Retail sales gained 0.1 percent month-on-month in April, slower than the 0.4 percent increase in March. Sales were forecast to grow 0.5 percent. Nonetheless, this was the third consecutive increase in turnover.



British service sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in three months in May, despite Brexit-related uncertainty, survey data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday. The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Purchasing Managers' Index, rose more-than-expected to 54.0 in May from 52.8 in April. The index was forecast to improve to 53.0.



Like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom were up 2.8 percent on year in May, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday. That beat expectations for an increase of 1 percent following the 4.2 percent contraction in April.



Activity in the U.S. service sector grew at a faster than expected rate in the month of May, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Tuesday. The ISM said its non-manufacturing index climbed to 58.6 in May from 56.8 in April, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to rise to 57.5.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX