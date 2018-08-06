

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended the first session of the new trading week with mixed results. The markets fluctuated between small gains and losses throughout the session as trade tensions between the U.S. and China intensified, in addition to new Brexit concerns.



U.K. International Trade Secretary Liam Fox remarked that the possibility of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal has intensified due to the 'intransigence' by EU officials.



In an interview with The Sunday Times, Fox said that the chances of a no-deal Brexit are '60-40.'



'I think the intransigence of the commission is pushing us towards no deal,' he said.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.13 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.03 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.10 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.14 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.03 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.06 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.09 percent.



In Frankfurt, industrial gases group Linde tumbled 2.12 percent after U.S. regulators raised an unexpected hurdle to its planned tie-up with Praxair.



In Paris, Carrefour rose 0.91 percent after it entered into a long-term strategic alliance with British grocery store chain Tesco.



In London, HSBC Holdings shed 1.01 percent. After reporting a 5 percent rise in first-half profit before tax, the lender said it remains cautiously optimistic for global growth in the remainder of the year.



John Laing Infrastructure Fund rallied 3.43 percent. Dalmore Capital and Equitix Investment Management are set to acquire the company for £1.45bn.



Banco BPM sank 5.95 percent in Milan after its earnings fell short of market expectations due to higher loan loss provisions.



Eurozone confidence among investors improved to a 3-month high in August as they see signs of relief in the EU's trade dispute with the US, survey data published by think tank Sentix showed Monday. The investor sentiment index climbed to 14.7 in August from 12.1 in July. This was the highest score since June. The expected reading was 13.4.



Germany's factory orders decreased the most in one-and-a-half years in June as both domestic and foreign demand deteriorated on trade tensions, figures from Destatis showed Monday.



Factory orders declined 4 percent month-on-month, reversing a 2.6 percent increase in May. This was the biggest fall since January 2017, when orders fell 4.8 percent. Economists had forecast orders to drop slightly by 0.1 percent.



Germany's total construction activity growth halted in July on a renewed downturn in civil engineering amid slower growth in commercial and housing activity, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday. The construction Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 50.0 in July, down from 53.0 in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX