

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - After a choppy day of trading, the majority of the European markets ended the day in negative territory. Investor sentiment has been hard hit by concerns over global trade this week.



Traders were encouraged by reports that the U.S. and Canada have made some progress in talks to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement.



However, it is widely expected that the U.S. will implement new tariffs on imports worth $200 billion from China. Meanwhile, China has reportedly warned that it will be forced to retaliate if the United States implements any new tariff measures after the end of a public comment period.



The German economy regained impetus and this dynamic is set to carry over into next year, the Ifo Institute said Thursday.



According to Autumn Forecast, the largest euro area economy is likely to expand 1.9 percent each this year and next, before a gradual slowdown in 2020.



Earlier, the think tank had projected 1.8 percent expansion for both 2018 and 2019. Nonetheless, Ifo said there will be no return to the high growth rate of 2017.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.59 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.59 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.78 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.71 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.31 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.87 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.57 percent.



In Frankfurt, Evotec AG fell 2.26 percent after signing a third long-term strategic drug discovery and development agreement with Celgene Corp.



In Paris, food services and facilities management group Sodexo S.A. lost 1.50 percent after it unveiled a strategic plan to boost growth.



Defense company Safran soared 6.37 percent after reporting better-than-expected half-year results and raising full-year forecasts.



In London, Shire dropped 1.41 percent after it announced the acquisition of sanaplasma AG, a source plasma collection company headquartered in Switzerland.



Mining giant BHP Billiton declined 4.55 percent after going ex-dividend.



Engineering firm Weir Group sank 8.62 percent after warning of pricing pressure and considerable softening in demand.



British utility Centrica jumped 4.99 percent after the energy watchdog set an energy price cap for 'typical usage' in an attempt to help consumers struggling with the increasing costs.



Novartis fell 0.98 percent in Zurich after it agreed to sell selected portions of its Sandoz US portfolio to Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.



Enel advanced 2.05 percent in Milan after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock rating to buy.



Germany's factory orders dropped unexpectedly on foreign demand in July amid trade disputes with the United States. Data from Destatis, released Thursday, showed that new orders in manufacturing fell 0.9 percent in July from June, confounding expectations for an increase of 1.8 percent.



Germany's construction activity returned to growth midway through the third quarter after having stalled in July, survey results from IHS Markit showed Thursday. The headline construction Purchasing Managers' Index ticked up to 51.5 in August from 50.0 'no-change' mark in July.



Private sector employment in the U.S. rose by less than expected in the month of August, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Thursday. ADP said private sector employment climbed by 163,000 jobs in August after jumping by a revised 217,000 jobs in July.



Economists had expected an increase of about 190,000 jobs compared to the spike of 219,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



A day ahead of the release the more closely watched monthly employment report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended September 1st.



The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 203,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 213,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 214,000.



Reflecting upward revisions to both output and hours worked, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing the pace of growth in labor productivity was unrevised in the second quarter.



The report said labor productivity increased by 2.9 percent in the second quarter, unrevised from the preliminary estimate but still reflecting a significant acceleration from the 0.3 percent uptick in the first quarter. Economists had expected productivity growth to be upwardly revised to 3.0 percent.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the decrease in unit labor costs in the second quarter was revised to 1.0 percent from 0.9 percent. The drop in unit labor costs was expected to be unrevised.



A report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Thursday showed a much bigger than expected acceleration in the pace of growth in U.S. service sector activity in the month of August.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index jumped to 58.5 in August from 55.7 in July, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 56.8.



New orders for U.S. manufactured goods pulled back by more than expected in the month of July, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday. The Commerce Department said factory orders fell by 0.8 percent in July after climbed by a downwardly revised 0.6 percent in June.



Economists had expected factory orders to drop by 0.6 percent compared to the 0.7 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX