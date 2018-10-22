

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets traded in the green for the bulk of Monday's session, but turned lower in the afternoon following the early reversal on Wall Street.



Early gains were fueled by the rally in the Chinese stock market and easing concerns over Italy. Moody's Investors Service cut Italy's credit rank by one step to Baa3, but set the outlook for the assessment at 'stable', removing the immediate threat of a downgrade to junk.



Traders are also looking ahead to Thursday's policy statement from the European Central Bank.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.41 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.64 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.35 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.26 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.62 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.10 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.07 percent.



In Frankfurt, chemicals giant BASF slid 0.10 percent. The company has selected Harjavalta, Finland, as the first location for battery materials production serving the European automotive market.



Leoni tumbled 2.34 percent after the provider of energy and data management solutions in the automotive market reported weak third-quarter results. The company also announced a downward revision in its outlook for fiscal 2018.



In London, low-cost airline Ryanair jumped 4.19 percent despite reporting lower-than-expected profits for the second quarter of its fiscal year.



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. leaped 3.09 percent in Milan after the automaker announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its automotive components business Magneti Marelli S.p.A for 6.2 billion euros.



Consumer electronics giant Philips sank 8.69 percent in Amsterdam after its third-quarter net income plunged to 292 million euros from 423 million euros last year.



