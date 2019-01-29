Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global medical radiation shielding market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This medical radiation shielding market analysis report segments the market by application (diagnostic shielding and radiotherapy shielding) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005621/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global medical radiation shielding market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global medical radiation shielding market size will grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during 2019-2023. There is an increase in the demand for environment-friendly materials for radiation shielding owing to the regulations by government authorities and growing environmental concerns. Radiation shielding sheets manufactured using barium sulfate do not cause any harm to the human body and can be used as alternatives to lead. Furthermore, high-density metal wolfram carbide could be useful against gamma radiation and boron carbide can be used for neutron shielding.

Increasing number of installations of radiology equipment

Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a growing number of imaging examinations, technological advances, rising demand for technologically advanced diagnostic radiology equipment, and an increase in the number of radiologists have resulted in the high adoption of diagnostic radiology equipment. There is also an increase in the adoption of radiotherapy equipment by hospitals and clinics, for the treatment of various tumors. All these factors will lead to the growth of the global medical radiation shielding market.

Request for a FREE sample and get selected illustrations, table of contents, list of exhibits, and example pages from this report.

"North America is expected to contribute to a major part of the market growth. Strong presence of established vendors, growing adoption of technologically advanced medical radiation shielding equipment, and rising adoption of radiotherapy treatment equipment will be major factors that will drive the growth of the medical radiation shielding market in the region," says an analyst at Technavio.

The use of radiation shielding is a critical trend in the global medical radiation shielding market. While performing dental radiology related imaging procedures, the dentists and patients could be exposed to ionizing radiations such as X-rays. Thyroid is a radio-sensitive organ and requires shielding from ionizing radiations while performing such procedures. The use of thyroid shielding helps in substantial reduction in radiation exposure to thyroid without interfering in image production. Thus, the rising demand for radiation shielding in dental radiology will further drive market growth in the coming years.

View a snapshot of the report for a more detailed overview of the market and the segmentation covered in this report

This medical radiation shielding industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several medical radiation shielding products manufacturers including

Amray Medical

ESCO Technologies

Gaven Industries

NELCO

Radiation Protection Products

Wardray Premise

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.

Please contact our media team at media@technavio.comformore information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005621/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com