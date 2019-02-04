Designed for gaming and home entertainment applications, the ScreenPlay SP1081HD and SP2080HD projectors offer bright images, responsive performance, easy setup, and flexible connectivity.

Integrated Systems Europe, Stand 2-B60 InFocus Corporation (www.infocus.com)the industry-leading innovator in digital projection, re-introduces the ScreenPlay projector line for the residential market with two models designed to provide sharp, bright images from a variety of sources for gaming, sports, movies, and TV.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005122/en/

InFocus SP2080HD (Photo: Business Wire)

The SP2080HD provides bright, 4,000-lumen images in full 1920x1080 HD resolution, and a high 32,000:1 contrast ratio for sharpness and depth. The SP1081HD, also in full 1080p resolution, has 3,800 lumens and 28,500:1 contrast. Users can add either projector to almost any space; InFocus BrilliantColor technology enables the SP1081HD and SP2080HD to project vivid and accurate colors on many surfaces and in virtually any light. Powered by the latest DLP technology, the SP1081HD and SP2080HD can accept content from a variety of sources and can display stunning 3D content from PCs, Blu-rays, game consoles, and more with 144Hz DLP Link 3D glasses (sold separately).

With low latency for ultra-fast response times, the SP1081HD and SP2080HD are optimized for entertainment, such as fast-paced gaming, when milliseconds count. For easy setup, users can select preset picture modes on the SP1081HD and SP2080HD projectors, including "Bright," "Movie," and "3D," or can customize their own from settings such as "Hue," "Saturation," "Gains," as well as primary and secondary colors using RGBCMY Professional Color Adjustment. InFocus designed the projectors to protect eyes during frequent TV and gaming or movie nights, with color temperatures that can be adjusted to warm at night to support natural circadian rhythm and sleep cycles.

In addition to an HDMI 1.4 port and multiple ways to connect devices, the SP2080HD features a TechStation bay for streamlined flexibility for audio and video playback: Users can plug in their streaming devices, such as a Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Stick, or Roku Streaming Stick, and close the lid to create a customized entertainment solution that keeps devices organized and out-of-sight.

"With features like our new TechStation bay, BrilliantColor technology, expert image adjustment, and multiple picture modes, we're proud that these ScreenPlay by InFocus models bring our legacy of innovation and superior performance back to the home entertainment space," said Dave Duncan, InFocus product manager. "With bright images in any light, multiple ways to connect and stream, and advanced 3D support, these models are designed for the best gaming or viewing experience possible."

A number of ScreenPlay-compatible accessories are available to purchase from InFocus, including LiteShow wireless adapters, various mounts, SimpleShare Wireless Presentation Solution, DLP Link 3D Glasses, and carrying cases.

The ScreenPlay SP1081HD and SP2080HD will be available worldwide March 2019, as well as at Integrated Systems Europe at the InFocus stand #2-B60, this week from February 5 to 8, 2019.

To learn more, please visit infocus.com.

About InFocus Corp.

InFocus makes connecting people and ideas easy, reliable and affordable. The industry leader for more than 30 years, InFocus creates innovative collaboration solutions that support visual teamwork. Its award-winning, integrated services, hardware and software products, including Jupiter by InFocus, are employed and trusted by thousands of the most successful businesses, public agencies, and schools around the world. With solutions for conference rooms, huddle rooms, office desktops, control rooms, classrooms, large venues, and people on the move, there is an InFocus product and service for every application. Learn more at www.InFocus.com. Visit the InFocus store at www.infocus.com/store. Follow InFocus on social media at facebook.com/InFocusCorp, linkedin.com/company/InFocus or twitter.com/InFocusCorp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005122/en/

Contacts:

Caster Communications, Inc., 401-792-7080

Erin Phillips, erin@castercomm.com

Laura Shubel, laura@castercomm.com