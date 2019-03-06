

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON) confirmed on Wednesday that it does not intend to pursue the business combination with Willis Towers Watson (WLTW).



The company said consistent with its stated focus on return on invested capital the firm regularly evaluates a variety of potential opportunities within and adjacent to its industry.



Aon had considered such a possibility with regard to Willis Towers Watson. However, the news of that consideration subsequently became public and Aon was required to issue a statement because Willis Towers Watson is an Irish company and is subject to Irish regulatory requirements.



As a result of media speculation, those regulations required Aon to make the disclosure at a very early stage in the consideration of a potential all-share business combination.



As a result of this announcement, Aon is bound by the restrictions set out in Rule 2.8 of the Irish Takeover Rules. Aon reserves the right within the next 12 months to set aside this announcement where so permitted under Rule 2.8 (including Rule 2.8(c)(ii)).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX