World's fastest file system continues its rapid market expansion with best price/value storage offering in DACH

WekaIO, the innovation leader in high-performance, scalable file storage for data-intensive applications, today announced the opening of an office in Germany, along with the appointment of Kim Gardner as Regional Sales Manager. Gardner, a seasoned storage veteran, will continue the rapid market expansion of Matrix in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH) that has been seen in the US and other markets.

"We have many customer deployments in artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), finance, media entertainment, and genomics in the US and UK," said Richard Dyke, VP of Sales at WekaIO. "The opportunities inherent in Germany's fully-fledged AI and HPC sector made this the next logical target for us and prompted our expansion into this fertile market."

Launching Matrix in DACH will help companies dramatically improve storage performance, while reducing storage management overhead delivering the best price/value offering in the region. Matrix software is an NVMe-native, highly resilient parallel file system that runs on commodity servers, delivering the highest bandwidth, lowest latency performance to any InfiniBand or Ethernet enabled GPU- or CPU-based cluster. Matrix provides a 10x improvement in throughput and 8x improvement in IOPS at less than half the cost of traditional network attached storage (NAS).

Kim Gardner is a well-respected storage veteran with over 25 years of experience in the industry. He has serviced the DACH and greater European markets with solutions from Pure Storage, Panasas, Avere Systems, and most recently Quobyte.

See WekaIO Matrix demonstrated at International Supercomputing Expo (ISC'19), June 16-20, 2019, in Frankfurt, Germany, Stand B-1253.

About WekaIO

WekaIO helps companies manage, scale and futureproof their data center so they can solve real problems that impact the world. WekaIO Matrix, the world's fastest shared parallel file system and WekaIO's flagship product, leapfrogs legacy storage infrastructures by delivering simplicity, scale, and the best performance density per U, for a fraction of the cost. In the cloud or on-premises, WekaIO's NVMe-native high-performance software-defined storage solution removes the barriers between the data and the compute layer, thus accelerating artificial intelligence, machine learning, genomics, research, and analytics workloads.

