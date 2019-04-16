Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, Apr 16, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today released the Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2019. We set the theme this year as 'Human Centric Innovation: Driving a Trusted Future', with the aim of creating human-centric innovation together with our customers and partners and building a trusted future where everyone can feel safe. As the transition toward the digital era continues, Fujitsu reiterates its beliefs, including in the importance of rebuilding trust in business and society.BackgroundIn recent years, the use of digital technology in all aspects of everyday life has become the norm, leading to dramatic changes in the ways in which people work, consume goods and services, access information, communicate and interact with others. At the same time, growing concerns surround the unauthorized use of personal data and cyber-attacks. Rebuilding trust in data and technology as well as trust in enterprises that leverage digital technology remains more important than ever. The Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2019 introduces our approach to co-creating a trusted business and society against the backdrop of these complex circumstances through the use of cutting-edge technologies, as well as real examples of co-creation with customers.Summary of the 'Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision2019'Technology for a Trusted Future Digital technologies promise to deliver convenience and a myriad of benefits to peoples' lives, but concerns continue to mount around privacy and the use of personal data, as well as the increasing threat of cyber-attacks. Fujitsu is working to ensure a sense of trust surrounding the use of data with security and blockchain technologies, while developing trusted AI technologies centered around proprietary technology that can explain the reason and basis for an AI inference. By further promoting trust in data and technology, Fujitsu will contribute to the realization of a safe and secure future achieved through digital technology.Co-creating a Trusted Business The business world is undergoing an accelerating paradigm shift, transitioning from supply-centric businesses that provide standardized products and services to human centric businesses in which the unique needs of customers or citizens can now be met by a unique combination of services co-created by enterprises and organizations across industries. In order to actualize a human centric trusted business through co-creation, we propose to take three concrete actions:1. Architect a purpose-driven business2. Build a human centric organization3. Drive the business with digitalWith new technologies and ideas continuing to emerge one after the other, in the Digital Age Fujitsu engages with its customers with an agile development method with short cycle creation of prototypes followed by validation of their effectiveness. Through this approach, Fujitsu demonstrates its commitment to promoting the rapid delivery of new products and solutions that match its partners' needs, and will continue to contribute to the growth of business and creation of value for its customers.Realizing a Trusted Society As the world confronts urgent global challenges including global warming, rapidly aging societies, and problems around urbanization, sustained collaboration between all stakeholders need to locate solutions will prove essential. Fujitsu will continue to contribute to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), working together with enterprises and organizations around the world to build an ecosystem and create a society which is inclusive (no one is left behind), sustainable, and trusted. We call such a society "a Human Centric Intelligent Society". As a "Service Oriented Company" based on the strengths of digital technologies, we will continue to work together with our customers and our stakeholders to build a trusted society.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.1 trillion yen (US $39 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.This release at www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/.Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.