Acorn Income Fund (AIF) is one of the best-performing funds in the AIC universe over the past 10 years. However, it suffered a period of poor performance in 2018, as its high level of structural gearing compounded the ill effects of a sell-off in UK small-cap equities, in which c 75% of its portfolio is invested. The managers of the small-cap portfolio, Simon Moon and Fraser Mackersie at Unicorn Asset Management, remain very positive on the outlook, citing highly attractive valuations for the kinds of profitable, cash-generative, dividend-paying companies they seek. Meanwhile, the managers of AIF's income portfolio (Paul Smith and team at Premier Fund Managers) are focused on generating absolute returns from a diversified selection of short-dated bonds, investment companies and structured notes.

