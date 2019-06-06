

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pushing back against calls from fellow Democrats to impeach President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., would reportedly rather see the president voted out of office and then prosecuted for his alleged crimes.



'I don't want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison,' Pelosi told several top Democrats at a meeting Tuesday night, according to a report from Politico.



Multiple Democratic sources told Politico that Pelosi met with House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and other committee leaders pursuing investigations against Trump.



Pelosi has previously express reluctance to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump, suggesting there needs to be concrete evidence of wrongdoing to convince her colleagues in the Republican-controlled Senate to remove the president from office.



Responding to the Politico report about Pelosi's comments, White House director of strategic communications Mercedes Schlapp described Democrats as 'radical and out of touch.'



'They're more focused on attacking this president, undermining this president, than they are to solving the major problems that we're seeing in the United States,' Schlapp said in an interview with Fox News.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX