

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - ExxonMobil (XOM) announced the completion of an expansion at its Singapore refinery. Construction of the expansion began in 2017 and was completed on schedule, the company said. ExxonMobil said the expansion will enhance its competitiveness in manufacturing EHC Group II base stocks. The company currently plans to begin supply to customers in the third quarter of 2019.



The company's EHC product line is used to maximize the performance of all major automotive engine oil grades and to enhance the performance of finished lubricants.



