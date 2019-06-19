

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - The Chief Executive Officers of VMware, Inc. (VMW), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and its unit LinkedIn Corp. are among the most popular with their respective employees, according to job and recruiting site Glassdoor's annual Employees' Choice Awards for Top CEOs in 2019.



The awards feature six distinct company categories across North America and parts of Europe, which include the U.S., Canada, UK, France and Germany. They are based on voluntary reviews by an employee about their CEO's leadership and insights into their job, work environment, and employer over the past year.



For the U.S., awards were announced for the 100 Top CEOs of companies with 1,000 or more employees, and the 50 Top CEOs at small and medium companies, with fewer than 1,000 employees.



The list of ten Top CEOs in 2009 in the U.S. include VMware's Pat Gelsinger, H E B's Charles Butt, In-N-Out Burger's Lynsi Snyder and T-Mobile's John Legere, all receiving 99 percent approval rating from their respective employees. This is much higher than the average CEO approval rating of 69 percent of the 100 Top CEOs list.



Adobe's Shantanu Narayen , Microsoft's Satya Nadella and McKinsey & Co.'s Kevin Sneader received 98 percent approval rating. LinkedIn's Jeff Weiner, Intuitive Surgical's Gary Guthart and Best Buy's Hubert Joly received 97 percent approval rating.



VMware's Gelsinger claims the top spot for the first time, jumping 77 spots from no. 78 last year with 92 percent approval. This is the third time he's been recognized as a winner of the award.



H E B's Butt, In-N-Out Burger's Snyder and LinkedIn's Weiner continue to stay in the Top 10 list from last year. Snyder is ranked the best American female CEO in the Top 10 list, with seven women making the 100 Top CEOs list.



Strangely enough, CEOs of Google and Facebook, which were among the top six world's most valuable brand in 2019, do not find much favor among their employees and stand at No. 46 and 55 respectively with 94 percent approval rate. Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg dropped 39 spots this year.



Meanwhile, Facebook's Zuckerberg and Apple's Tim Cook, who is at No. 69 this year, are the only two CEOs to have made the 100 Top CEOs list in all the seven years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX