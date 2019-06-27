

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) said it will be using recycled packaging (100% rPET) to deliver its premium water, LIFEWTR. The company will also eliminate plastic bottles for bubly. AQUAFINA brand will be offered in aluminum can packaging in U.S. food service outlets. The changes will be effective next year.



Stacy Taffet, Vice President Water portfolio for PepsiCo, said: 'We created LIFEWTR to be an inspirational and purpose-driven brand, and we're expanding that vision by using recycled packaging to deliver our premium water.'



PepsiCo targets to make 100% of its packaging recyclable, compostable, or biodegradable by 2025.



