

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said it appointed Barbara Levi to succeed Philip Richards as Group executive, Group General Counsel.



Ms Levi, who is currently Group Legal Head, M&A and Strategic Transactions for Novartis, will join Rio Tinto on 1 January 2020. Richards will retire from Rio Tinto on 31 December 2019.



Levi joined Novartis in 2004 and has held a variety of positions including General Counsel, Sandoz, from 2016-2019 and was previously Global Legal Head, Product Strategy & Commercialisation, Pharma.



Before joining to Novartis, she served for several years as a corporate and transactional attorney with law firms in New York City and Milan.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX