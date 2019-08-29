Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 29.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 696960 ISIN: DE0006969603 Ticker-Symbol: PUM 
Xetra
29.08.19
17:35 Uhr
69,40 Euro
+0,15
+0,22 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
PUMA SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PUMA SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,30
71,00
21:59
70,20
70,70
21:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PUMA
PUMA SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PUMA SE69,40+0,22 %