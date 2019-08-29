

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - Sports apparel and shoes retailer Puma has opened a huge flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City.



The stores spans two levels and boasts a huge 18,000-square-foot space. This is Puma's first bricks-and-mortar location in New York and the first of its kind in North America, as the company prefers to retail its products through wholesalers.



'I see this store as a commitment to the American market,' Puma CEO Bjoern Gulden said in an interview to CNBC. 'This location is to me another place to talk to the consumer.'



The will feature Puma's every products including basketball items, golf gear, motor-sport merchandise, kids, lifestyle and soccer. There will also be items on sale here that are only available at the New York store.



One of the main highlight of the store is a PUMA x YOU studio, which offers customers extensive customization options for their purchases. Customers can personalize PUMA footwear, apparel and accessories using a wide range of materials, from classic dyes to high-tech 3D-knitting and laser printing.



