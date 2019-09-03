

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Asia Pacific region continues to drive global demand for commercial pilots, technicians and cabin crews, according to the 2019 Boeing Pilot & Technician Outlook. The region is expected to account for more than one-third of anticipated global demand for new commercial aviation personnel over the next 20 years from 2019 through to 2038.



816,000 new commercial aviation personnel will be in need over the next 20 years in the region. This includes 244,000 commercial pilots, 249,000 commercial aircraft maintenance technicians and 323,000 new commercial aircraft cabin crews, which translate to 38%, 39% and 37% respectively of the global demand.



China will need 124,000 pilots, 124,000 maintenance technicians and 150,000 cabin crews, which are more than half of those needed in the region as a whole. Southeast Asia and South Asia follow, with 20% and 17% of the demand respectively.



North America will require 131,000; Europe 118,000; Middle East 64,000; Latin America 41,000; Africa 24,000; and Russia / Central Asia 23,000 new commercial pilots.



Airlines in North America will require 123,000, Europe 111,000, the Middle East 65,000, Latin America 39,000, Africa 22,000, and Russia / Central Asia 23,000 of new commercial aircraft maintenance personnel.



Further, Europe will require 186,000, North America 161,000, Middle East 102,000, Latin America 51,000, Russia / Central Asia 29,000, and Africa 29,000 new commercial aircraft cabin crew.



The 2019 Boeing Pilot & Technician Outlook is an industry forecast of new aviation personnel demand, which is closely related to the global projections for new airplane deliveries.



Over the next 20 years, airlines around the world will need 44,000 new airplanes, with more than 17,000, or 39%, of those airplanes delivered to the Asia Pacific region, the study says.



According to Boeing forecast, 804,000 new civil aviation pilots, 769,000 new maintenance technicians and 914,000 new cabin crew will be needed to fly and maintain the world fleet over the next 20 years, including commercial aviation, business aviation and civil helicopter industries.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX