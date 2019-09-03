Probax Releases Managed Data Protection Services, the Channel's newest fully managed data protection service solution for Managed Service Providers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / Probax is pleased to announce the release of its new Managed Data Protection Service (MDPS) for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). MDPS is a unique fully managed data protection service that encompasses all aspects of data protection management such as backup technology, monitoring and reporting, compliance testing, technical support, and more; offered to MSPs as a holistic and complete package and service. MDPS has been designed to provide not only the core backup and recovery technology for the MSP but also the management and the day-to-day of running a Backup-as-a-Service, Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service protection solution for providers and their SMB and SME clients.

As a new and complete service for MSPs, Probax's Managed BaaS, Managed DRaaS and Managed SaaS Protection services are designed to give peace of mind while increasing a MSPs billable utilisation and overall profitability. Probax's highly skilled team of backup engineers and specialists will manage the MSPs clients' end-to-end data protection requirements which is offered to MSPs at low monthly fee per managed device or organization. Providers can now focus on managing the client relationship, new sales and new growth opportunities while offering a complete turn-key data protection solution for any client. MDPS offers partners the complete end-to-end without the need to build out internal support and expertise on a product by product basis.

"Our Managed Data Protection Service for MSPs encompasses all Probax solutions and offers a complete, easy to use managed service for MSPs," says Kevin Allan, CTO of Probax. "MSPs no longer need to have expertise across data protection, availability and business continuity products as the Probax team will manage everything for the MSP. We have provided MSPs with a reliable and scalable data protection platform for close to 15 years and now we are proud to offer a fully managed service to compliment the services available on our platform. MSPs cannot find an easier way to provide BaaS, DRaaS and SaaS Protection services."

"MDPS is a worry-free service that offers everything data protection as one turn-key solution," says Sam Meegahage, CEO of Probax. "MSPs encounter a number of hurdles when trying to grow their business - from generating leads to keeping their key technical staff engaged with rewarding and fulfilling work. With Probax MDPS, we are removing the hurdles and time-consuming efforts for all MSPs so that they can focus on building a great team, generating new business and ultimately driving growth"

Probax is proud to offer our unique solution to MSPs in Australia, New Zealand and North America, with plans to expand the service to MSPs globally.

The turn-key solution will provide:

WORRY-FREE SERVICES

With close to 15 years of experience in backup, disaster recovery and business continuity, the Probax team comprises of industry experts who will take ownership and responsibility for onboarding, monitoring, maintaining, troubleshooting and testing your clients' data protection solutions.

BUNDLED EXTRAS

Probax's Important and Critical MDPS plans come with free Veeam software licensing (valued at up to USD $17 per device). This enables Probax's comprehensive Backup-as-a-Service, DR-as-a-Service and Archive-as-a-Service Veeam Cloud Connect integrations.

3 MONTH RISK-FREE PERIOD

Experience the benefits of our Managed Data Protection Services without having to commit long term. Probax is confident that MSPs will love the service and see return on investment - if the MSPs is not 100% satisfied, they can cancel at any time during the 3-month risk-free period.

MDPS is now available to all MSPs.

For more information on the Probax MDPS solution and for service pricing, please contact sales@probax.io

Probax offers its MSP channel partners a multi-vendor, multi-tenant data protection platform with a range of award-winning solutions including Backup as a Service (BaaS), Archive as a Service (AaaS), Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS) Protection and more. Probax source and integrate technology solutions for the channel by implementing the tools of today, designed for the emerging SMB, SME and MSP of tomorrow. Probax is proud to offer its services exclusively to MSPs globally.

SOURCE: Probax

