IFF (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent, nutrition and ingredients today opens the doors to its Home Fabric Care Innovation Center at Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey. To mark the occasion, Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig will be joined by business leaders, IFF employees, and Holmdel community members for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

IFF's Innovation Center is a 60,000 square-foot research and development hub with 32 state-of-the art evaluation spaces and labs. It is the new home for 120 IFF employees. Designed to foster co-creation and spark creativity, IFF's space within Bell Works not only provides employees with collaborative areas and an office-wide open floor plan, but also draws inspiration from IFF's newly launched purpose and brand identity.

IFF has a proud history of innovative firsts, and its opening in Holmdel connects the Company's legacy with that of Bell Works, which is the home of so many breakthrough developments. The IFF Innovation Center today houses the Company's foremost and cutting-edge fragrance technologies driving forward the future of fragrance for home care and fabric care, including digital olfaction technology, immersive virtual reality scent experiences, the latest generation of encapsulation technology, and industry-first scent printing.

Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO said: "Today's opening at Bell Works is one of many steps we are taking to enable IFF's vision for growth as a world-class, consumer-centered, integrated technology and research leader. Our new space provides us expanded capabilities and epitomizes IFF's drive toward bold and unconventional thinking."

Nicolas Mirzayantz, Divisional CEO, Scent, added: "Innovation runs through the DNA of Bell Works, making it the perfect environment to establish a new inspiring home for our creative teams as we seek to redefine and transform how we live in and care for the world. I look forward to IFF's contributions to the story of this extraordinary place."

Originally constructed between 1962 and 1964 and designed by world-renowned modernist architect Eero Saarinen, the building is revered for its role in spurring the development of some of the world's foremost inventions and research concepts. In its 40-plus year history as the research headquarters for Bell Laboratories, Lucent and Alcatel-Lucent, the building housed a total of seven Nobel Prize winners, including those who conceived theories for the laser, the Big Bang theory, cellular technology, the transistor, and more.

