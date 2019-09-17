InnovaHealth Partners Invests in Koelis, a Leader in Prostate Cancer Diagnostics and Treatment

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koelis SAS ("Koelis" or the "Company") and InnovaHealth Partners, LP ("InnovaHealth") jointly announced today along with Medevice Partners ("Medevice") that InnovaHealth has made a growth equity investment in Koelis and acquired a majority interest in the Company.



Koelis is a leadership innovator in the market for image-guided systems for prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment. The Company's products have regulatory clearances and have been commercialized in the US, Europe, and most Asian markets. The Koelis Trinity System offers market-leading features including "fusion" imaging, organ tracking, robotic assistance, and focal therapy. The Koelis system is an important new technology that enables urologists to more accurately diagnose prostate cancer and can offer patients less invasive, non-radical treatment choices. The Company is based in Grenoble, France and Boston, Massachusetts, USA, and has an office in Hong Kong.

Antoine Leroy, Koelis Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are very excited to be partnering with InnovaHealth, whose specialization in medical devices will substantially increase the value of our Company. InnovaHealth is the ideal partner to support our Company's global business growth given their proven track record of value creation within their portfolio. Their strategic relationships, global clinician network and capital will be instrumental in the years ahead."

Cécile Real, Medevice President & CEO, added, "As both a close operational and financial partner of Koelis since 2012, we share Antoine's excitement and welcome the InnovaHealth team as we all embark on the next phase of the Company's growth and value creation."

Mortimer "Tim" Berkowitz III, InnovaHealth President & CEO, said, "In transforming the way prostate cancer is diagnosed and treated, we see enormous potential to bring Koelis' differentiated technology to scale in a $2.5 billion global market where it addresses significant unmet clinical needs." U.S. based InnovaHealth is the leading specialist medical device growth private equity firm. The InnovaHealth team manages approximately $200 million and has over 100 years of experience investing in the global medical device market.