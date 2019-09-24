

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Coffee giant Starbucks is partnering with American fashion designer and stylist Rachel Zoe to launch a limited-edition designer merchandise collection in select stores in the Asia Pacific region.



Zoe's signature palm leaf and leopard prints in subdued hues will make an appearance on the latest Starbucks collection.



The six-piece Starbucks X Rachel Zoe collection includes an assortment of Starbucks drinkware and lifestyle accessories. It will consist of a double-walled mug, 12oz; a stainless steel tumbler, 16oz; luggage tag, zip pouch and tote bag.



'We admire Rachel Zoe for her expressive patterns and modern design themes that empower women to live a life in style. With more female millennials entering the workforce in Asia Pacific than ever before, we knew that working with Rachel and her design team would result in a special collection of fashion-forward items that are functional for daily use,' said Erin Silvoy, vice president, category and marketing, Starbucks Asia Pacific.



The merchandise collection is available at select Starbucks locations throughout the Asia-Pacific region, including Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam.



Zoe has been involved in the fashion industry for almost two decades. With the help of reality TV star Nicole Richie, Zoe became the pioneer of the 'boho-chic' look, which consists of oversized jewelry as well as loose-fitting dresses and shirts, combined with a slim frame.



Zoe's current client list includes Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson, Demi Moore, Jennifer Lawrence and Miley Cyrus.



Starbucks periodically collaborates with fashion designers to offer exclusive merchandise collections.



In March 2017, the coffee giant struck a deal with French fashion house Paul & Joe to offer a curated collection of exclusive designer merchandise in its stores in Asia to celebrate the spring season.



In May 2017, Jen Gotch and Starbucks introduced their ban.do + Starbucks Designer Collection in Starbucks stores across Asia. Gotch is the chief creative officer of the lifestyle brand ban.do, a design house that creates items ranging from clothes to jewelry to 3-D iPhone cases.



The limited-edition merchandise included drinkware and accessories with colorful designs inspired by tropical vibes, laid-back vacation fun, and a retro Los Angeles beachside look and feel.



