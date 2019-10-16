Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Konkurrenz beeindruckt! Bisher noch unentdeckt von Investoren ist die neue Technologie jetzt marktreif! Aktie vor Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
16.10.2019 | 13:05
(48 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

AB Traction: Interim report January - September

Period July - September

  • The result after taxes amounted to MSEK -80 (141), distributed as follows:
    • Active holdings, listed, MSEK -116 (105).
    • Active holdings, unlisted, MSEK 0 (8).
    • Financial investments MSEK 36 (28).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -5.40 (9.52).
  • The net asset value per share decreased by 3 percent adjusted for dividend paid.
  • The return on listed active holdings amounted to approximately -11 percent.

Period January - September

  • Profit after taxes amounted to MSEK 261 (286), distributed as follows:
    • Active holdings, listed, MSEK 103 (198).
    • Active holdings, unlisted, MSEK 1 (-8).
    • Financial investments MSEK 162 (102).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 17.66 (19.32).
  • The return on listed active holdings amounted to approximately 9 percent.
  • The net asset value per share amounted to SEK 192 (178) per share.
  • The net asset value per share increased by 10 (11) percent adjusted for dividend paid.

Events after the end of the period under review

  • The change in value, including dividend income on listed holdings since 30 September, amounts to MSEK -9 as of 15 October 2019.

For additional information, please contact:

Petter Stillström, CEO, Tel: +46 (0)8-506 289 00

Attachment

  • Traction Q3 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0e1f7ea9-fdd0-41fc-9ff7-1deabe57e102)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)