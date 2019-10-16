AB Traction: Interim report January - September

Period July - September

The result after taxes amounted to MSEK -80 (141), distributed as follows: Active holdings, listed, MSEK -116 (105). Active holdings, unlisted, MSEK 0 (8). Financial investments MSEK 36 (28).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -5.40 (9.52).

The net asset value per share decreased by 3 percent adjusted for dividend paid.

The return on listed active holdings amounted to approximately -11 percent.

Period January - September



Profit after taxes amounted to MSEK 261 (286), distributed as follows: Active holdings, listed, MSEK 103 (198). Active holdings, unlisted, MSEK 1 (-8). Financial investments MSEK 162 (102).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 17.66 (19.32).

The return on listed active holdings amounted to approximately 9 percent.

The net asset value per share amounted to SEK 192 (178) per share.

The net asset value per share increased by 10 (11) percent adjusted for dividend paid.

Events after the end of the period under review

The change in value, including dividend income on listed holdings since 30 September, amounts to MSEK -9 as of 15 October 2019.

