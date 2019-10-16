AB Traction: Interim report January - September

Period July - September
- The result after taxes amounted to MSEK -80 (141), distributed as follows:
- Active holdings, listed, MSEK -116 (105).
- Active holdings, unlisted, MSEK 0 (8).
- Financial investments MSEK 36 (28).
- Earnings per share amounted to SEK -5.40 (9.52).
- The net asset value per share decreased by 3 percent adjusted for dividend paid.
- The return on listed active holdings amounted to approximately -11 percent.
Period January - September
- Profit after taxes amounted to MSEK 261 (286), distributed as follows:
- Active holdings, listed, MSEK 103 (198).
- Active holdings, unlisted, MSEK 1 (-8).
- Financial investments MSEK 162 (102).
- Earnings per share amounted to SEK 17.66 (19.32).
- The return on listed active holdings amounted to approximately 9 percent.
- The net asset value per share amounted to SEK 192 (178) per share.
- The net asset value per share increased by 10 (11) percent adjusted for dividend paid.
Events after the end of the period under review
- The change in value, including dividend income on listed holdings since 30 September, amounts to MSEK -9 as of 15 October 2019.
