To begin the interview, Platt shared some background information about the Company. "The company is situated in Boston, and deals with hypoxia," explained Platt, adding that the Company develops treatments for this condition, which involves a lack of oxygen. "We're trying to solve the problem by getting the chemistry to deliver the oxygen to the tissue," said Platt. "This is a problem that is an underlying condition in many diseases," he added.





Jolly then asked about the Company's treatment method for hypoxia. Platt explained that the Company is developing a treatment involving BXT-25, which is designed to reverse hypoxia in the brain. He further explained that this treatment method can be used as a resuscitative agent for patients suffering from strokes, and may also be beneficial in treating brain injuries. "Hypoxia is a condition where you don't have oxygen, so our company is basically trying to find a way to supply the oxygen or reverse the hypoxic conditions," said Platt.





The conversation then turned to the Company's monetization strategy. Platt shared that the treatment method is a product designed to overcome the blockages that may stop red blood cells from reaching the brain. "We have developed a molecule that is 5,000 times smaller than red blood cells," explained Platt, adding that the molecule is able to penetrate blockages to allow oxygen through. "When a patient has a stroke, you inject the molecule (BXT-25) through an IV," said Platt, adding that the injection must be given to the patient soon after the stroke occurs. He further explained that upon receiving the injection, the patient could experience improved oxygen delivery for up to ten hours.





"How far away are we from commercializing this product?" asked Jolly. Platt explained that the Company has an exclusive license for a device that monitors oxygen levels in biological tissue. This device has already been through clinical trials and is approved by the FDA. After the safety of the BXT-25 substance will be confirmed, the Company will be able to utilize this device to measure its effectiveness in delivering oxygen to tissue. Platt then added that the Company expects to reach this step within the next two years.





At the close of the interview, Platt shared that the Company's major inflection points include advanced tissue engineering in combination with the BXT-25 product. Platt shared that the Company will also be working to complete clinical trials and finalize an IND application. However, Platt explained that one of the most important inflection points will be to prove to the FDA that the molecule they have developed is successful in increasing oxygen in human tissue.





Platt closed the interview by sharing that the Company is building on the work of years of extensive research in this space to become the leaders in the hypoxia treatment industry.





About Bioxytran, Inc.





Bioxytran Inc. is a developmental stage biotechnology company. The company is working towards a first-in-class oxygen treatment platform for victims of brain stroke trauma. The first product to proceed to testing is BXT-25, which will be evaluated as a resuscitative agent to treat strokes, especially during the all-critical first hour following a stroke. The product will also be evaluated for its efficacy in treating other brain trauma issues. BXT-25 is based on a new molecule designed to reverse hypoxia in the brain. Hypoxic brain injuries such as ischemic strokes, could be treated with BXT-25 via an intravenous injection that quickly allows the drug molecule to travel to the lungs and bind with the oxygen molecules. From the lungs the molecule mimics a red blood cell traveling to the brain. Since the molecule is 5,000 times smaller than red blood cells it can penetrate the clot and deliver the oxygen to the critical areas in the brain blocked by the clot. To learn more, visit our website: http://www.Bioxytraninc.com.





