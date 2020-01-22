

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp has recalled 2.9 million vehicles in the United States, due an electronic defect that could prevent air bags from deploying normally in a crash.



The recall involves certain 2011-2019 Model Year Corolla, 2011-2013 Model Year Matrix, 2012-2018 Model Year Avalon, and 2013-2018 Model Year Avalon Hybrid vehicles in the United States.



Media reports said Toyota recall affects about 3.4 million vehicles globally.



The vehicles equipped with an electronic control unit to receive signals from crash sensors and deploy the airbags and seat belt pretensioners. The electronic unit may not have adequate protection against certain electrical noise that can occur in certain crashes. It can lead to incomplete or nondeployment of the airbags and/or seat belt pretensioners, Toyota said in a statement.



Airbag non-deployment and/or lack of seat belt pretensioner operation can increase the risk or severity of injury in a crash, the company said.



Meanwhile, the reports said Honda Motor Co has recalled 2.7 million older vehicles in North America to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.



The recall covers certain Honda and Acura vehicles from the 1996 to 2003 model years.



Honda reportedly said that unlike previous recalls, the inflators do not contain volatile ammonium nitrate. All inspections and repairs will begin in about one year, as replacement parts from alternative suppliers are not yet available.



