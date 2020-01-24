

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. launched 13 new HealthHUB locations in CVS Pharmacy stores across Philadelphia and South New Jersey.



The healthcare company said it developed the HealthHUB store format to help people manage chronic conditions more conveniently and affordably. The store also features health and wellness products, clinical services and expertise.



CVS Health began piloting HealthHUB locations last year in Houston, Texas. The new HealthHUBs in Philadelphia and South New Jersey are part of the company's plans to have up to 1,500 locations operating throughout the U.S. by the end of 2021.



CVS Health noted that one in two Americans has at least one chronic illness, with data showing that close to $500 billion of the costs associated with chronic disease are avoidable. Also, nine out of ten patients say they need more help with chronic disease management.



Customers at the HealthHUB stores can shop hundreds of health and wellness products, including devices that sync to mobile phone, aromatherapy, fitness essentials, durable medical equipment, sleep apnea products and more.



The new store format offers more personalized support by providing education and counseling for patients with chronic conditions, smoking cessation plans, pharmacist-led diabetes education counseling, and smart device coaching for select blood glucose monitors.



HealthHUB will also offer expanded MinuteClinic services. These include services for minor illnesses and injuries, immunizations and health checks, screening, treatment and monitoring for chronic conditions like high blood pressure and high cholesterol, and annual diabetic exams.



Customers will also gain access to in-store community programs. These include wellness rooms for group events like health screenings, nutritional and lifestyle coaching, and benefits education. There will be learning tables for customers to explore health and wellness apps as well as shop for products on the company's website.



CVS Health has 53 HealthHUB locations operational in five states, including Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas.



The company plans to bring its HealthHUB store format to 17 states in the first part of 2020 as part of its national expansion.



