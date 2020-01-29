

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. announced the launch of two new sandwiches nationwide as part of its breakfast menu changes.



Starting Tuesday, McDonald's Chicken McGriddles and McChicken Biscuit breakfast sandwiches are available to customers across the country for a limited time.



The fast-food giant in a statement noted that the new breakfast sandwiches will be available as early as 6 am, and 7 days a week.



Chicken McGriddles come with soft, warm griddle cakes in sweet taste of maple, paired with McChicken. Further, McChicken Biscuit is a warm, buttery biscuit paired with McChicken sandwich.



The company said the sandwiches are available at participating restaurants for a limited time while supplies last.



The new menu items add to McDonald's breakfast innovations over the years, comprising the classic Egg McMuffin in 1971, breakfast burritos in 1991, McGriddles in 2003, and 2015's introduction of All Day Breakfast.



Separately, McDonald's said its Owner Operators are testing a Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Crispy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich. The new Crispy Chicken Sandwich is being tested in Houston and Knoxville.



Recently, Bloomberg reported that McDonald's is adding monosodium glutamate or MSG, a controversial flavor enhancer, to its newly testing fried-chicken sandwich.



As per the report, the company will be adding the ingredient in tests of a Portuguese sausage and a soup base in select locations in Hawaii, as well as more crispy chicken fillets in Augusta, Georgia, and Seattle.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MCDONALDS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de