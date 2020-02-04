

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON), Tuesday said it has acquired Canada-based cyber security firm Cytelligence Inc.



Cytelligence provides incident response advisory, digital forensic expertise, security consulting services and cyber security training for employees to help organizations respond to cyber security threats and strengthen their security position.



The acquisition will help Aon expand its current coverages within the cyber market.



'As the number of network intrusions, data breaches, ransomware attacks, and similar threats continues to increase in both frequency and severity, expertise in cyber incident response becomes critical to organizations and insurance companies,' said J Hogg, CEO of Aon's Cyber Solutions. 'The Cytelligence team are deep experts in cyber incident response, ransomware mitigation, and cyber security training for employees, which will help cement our position in both North America and globally as an industry leader.'



Cytelligence has offices in Toronto, Ottawa, New York, San Francisco and Miami. The firm employs professionals in cyber security and education, investigations, and forensic analytics. The firm was founded in June 2016.



