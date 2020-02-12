

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group plc (BAB.L) said, for the current fiscal year, it now expects underlying operating profit around 540 million pounds, updated from prior guidance range of 540 million pounds to 560 million pounds. The Group said its expectations for underlying earnings per share are in line with current consensus expectations. For the fiscal year, Babcock continues to project underlying revenue of around 4.9 billion pounds.



Babcock said the Group is implementing improvement and restructuring programmes to ensure it remains on track to deliver for the medium term. The Group will write down assets and leases in its oil and gas business. Babcock expects to incur an exceptional charge of around 85 million pounds, predominantly in oil and gas.



