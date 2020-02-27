The global talent management software market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 11% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Talent management software automates various HR processes to improve business value and help organizations to reach their goals. It helps develop skill sets of employees by providing training and relevant learning courses. Talent management software also allows HR managers to track employees' performance, review skills and goals, and monitor career aspirations. This improves employee engagement as well as employee satisfaction. Many such benefits offered by talent management software are increasing its adoption among organizations, which is driving the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the rise in the adoption of cloud-based talent management software will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Talent Management Software Market: Rise in the Adoption of Cloud-Based Software

Enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud-based talent management software owing to its flexibility and cost-benefits. Cloud-based solutions allow enterprises to scale workload based on their requirements, thereby eliminating the need for setting up data centers that require high capital investments. It also eliminates the need for buying, upgrading, and managing the underlying hardware and software. Moreover, cloud-based solutions allow employees to access the data from anywhere at any time as the data is stored on the cloud. With the increasing adoption of cloud-based talent management software, the growth of the market will accelerate significantly during the forecast period.

"Growing use of social media as a real-time data source for talent management software and strategic partnerships and collaborations among market participants will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Talent Management Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global talent management software marketby deployment (cloud-based and on-premise) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the talent management software market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. This is due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies and the rapid digitalization of industries in the region.

