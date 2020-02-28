Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (UHYG LN) Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Feb-2020 / 10:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 106.8188 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 189000 CODE: UHYG LN ISIN: LU1435356149 ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYG LN Sequence No.: 49605 EQS News ID: 986219 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 28, 2020 04:43 ET (09:43 GMT)