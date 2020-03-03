

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter Inc. (TWTR) said Monday that it is strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.



'Beginning today, we are strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home if they're able. Our goal is to lower the probability of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus for us - and the world around us,' Twitter said in a blog post.



Twitter said it is mandatory for employees in Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea to work from home, due to government restrictions. But other offices will remain open for those who prefer or need to come into the offices.



'We are working to make sure internal meetings, all hands, and other important tasks are optimized for remote participation,' Twitter said.



On Sunday, Twitter suspended all non-critical business travel and events.



