Verimatrix's 99% Customer Satisfaction Rating Earns Global Technical Support Teams Three Awards Plus a Gold Trophy for Americas Team Member Eric Johnson

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX) formerly known as Inside Secure, a global provider of innovative, customer-friendly cybersecurity solutions that protect content, devices, software and applications, today announced it took gold, as well as two silvers and a bronze, from the 14th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service. The Stevie Awards hail Verimatrix for excellence in customer service as underscored by a 99% customer satisfaction score for 2019 a year during which the company was acquired by Inside Secure, merging products, processes and teams, as well as transitioned to cloud-based Software-as-a-Service business models.

The Stevie Awards are the world's premier business awards, designed to honor and generate public recognition of excellence in disciplines that are crucial to business success. Eric Johnson of the global technical support team for the Americas received gold for Front-Line Customer Service Professional of the Year Technology Industries. The award praises his outstanding efforts throughout 2019 which included him receiving a 100% customer satisfaction rating and resolving the greatest number of tickets among all Verimatrix support engineers.

Commemorating additional outstanding contributions by the Verimatrix global technical support teams, the company was also presented with the following Stevie Awards:

Silver for Customer Service Department of the Year Computer Software 100 or More Employees

Silver for Customer Service Department of the Year Telecommunications

Bronze for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year Technology Industries

"Providing excellent customer service is mission critical for Verimatrix due to the fact that our customers could potentially face catastrophic loss if we aren't able to help them quickly resolve service issues or interruptions," said Asaf Ashkenazi, COO at Verimatrix. "Our near-perfect customer satisfaction rating and now, these four Stevie Awards, serve as a testament to our outstanding global technical support teams who work diligently 24/7/365. This recognition also underscores our commitment to driving trust for our customers, whether it be by enabling TV Everywhere streaming or transitioning from on-premise to cloud services and so much more"

The Stevie Awards were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. More than 2,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes, in virtually every industry, in 48 nations were evaluated in this year's competition. Recipients were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees. To learn more, visit www.stevieawards.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX), formerly known as Inside Secure, is a global provider of innovative, customer-friendly cybersecurity solutions that protect content, devices, software and applications across multiple markets. Many of the world's largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day. With more than 20 years of experience and the top minds in the industry, the company is uniquely positioned to understand and proactively anticipate security and business challenges for customers. Verimatrix partners to provide innovative, customer-friendly solutions that are cost-effective, easy to deploy and supported with responsive customer service teams based worldwide. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

