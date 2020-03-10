

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - French building materials firm Saint-Gobain SA (CODGF.PK) announced Tuesday that it has sold part of its glass transformation business Glassolutions in Germany to DIK Deutsche Industriekapital GmbH, a Berlin-based investment firm.



The divestment concerns seven sites, which employ a total of 350 people and delivered sales of 45 million euros in 2019.



Saint-Gobain said Glassolutions will remain present in Germany mainly through its large glass transformation sites for industrial clients and its sites with specific areas of expertise such as in solar glass or curved glass.



The disposal is part of Saint-Gobain's continued portfolio optimization strategy in the context of its new organization to enhance the Group's growth and profitability profile.



