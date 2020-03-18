

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC, HSBA.L) announced Wednesday the appointment of Noel Quinn as Group Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.



Quinn, aged 58, has been the interim CEO of HSBC for six months. The company said his appointment as an Executive Director is subject to election at the next annual general meeting. He joined HSBC in 1987.



Group Chairman Mark Tucker, who led the global search, said, 'Noel has proven to be the outstanding candidate to take on a role permanently that he has performed impressively on an interim basis since August 2019... In the last few months Noel has worked closely with the Board to agree the key actions required to build and enhance performance on a sustainable basis.'



