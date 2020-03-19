Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Heute Abend Klartext…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1PHFF ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7 Ticker-Symbol: BOSS 
Xetra
18.03.20
17:35 Uhr
21,170 Euro
-2,150
-9,22 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
HUGO BOSS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUGO BOSS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,950
21,310
18.03.
20,800
21,300
18.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HUGO BOSS AG21,170-9,22 %