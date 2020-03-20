

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced the launch of Pyrimethamine Tablets USP, 25 mg, a therapeutic equivalent of Daraprim (pyrimethamine) Tablets. The company noted that the product is the only AB-rated generic version Daraprim Tablets approved by the FDA.



Pyrimethamine is indicated for the treatment of toxoplasmosis when used conjointly with a sulfonamide. The Daraprim brand had U.S. sales of approximately $10 million for the twelve months ending in January 2020.



According to Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, the company is offering the product at a substantial discount compared with the current brand price.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DR REDDYS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de