Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kurssprung trotz Corona! Erster Mushroom Produzent mit GMP Zertifizierung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859121 ISIN: US8718291078 Ticker-Symbol: SYY 
Tradegate
20.03.20
11:48 Uhr
37,000 Euro
+2,395
+6,92 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SYSCO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYSCO CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,655
37,180
12:07
36,700
37,300
11:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SYSCO
SYSCO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SYSCO CORPORATION37,000+6,92 %