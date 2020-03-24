

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arch Coal, Inc. (ARCH) said Tuesday that as part of its ongoing succession process, John Drexler will become the company's chief operating officer and Matthew Giljum will become its chief financial officer, effective April 30.



Drexler is currently Arch's CFO and Giljum is currently Arch's treasurer and vice president of finance. Both Drexler and Giljum will report to Paul Lang, Arch's incoming chief executive officer.



Drexler has served as Arch's senior vice president and CFO since 2008. Prior to that role, he held the positions of vice president of finance and accounting; vice president of accounting, reporting and planning; and director of planning and forecasting, among others. He joined Arch in 1998 after beginning his career at EY.



Giljum has served as Arch's vice president of finance and treasurer since 2015. Prior to that role, he served as the company's vice president of finance, as well as in several other positions of increasing responsibility in the company's finance department. Giljum joined the company in 2002 after beginning his career at EY.



